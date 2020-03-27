Team of the Week: Turn Back the Clock to 2010

Tonight we turn back the clock to 2010 to find our Team of the Week. March 25th, 2010 to be exact.

The Burkburnett powerlifting team had just captured the regional powerlifting meet in Decatur and were turning their attention toward defending their state powerlifting championship.

On March 6th(2010), in Decatur, the Bulldogs lifted their way to the regional powerlifting title.

The next step? Heading to Abilene for the State Meet and seeking back-to-back state titles.

“It’s actually never been done in this city,” said state qualifier Scott Dobbins. “We were actually the first ones to win a state championship so back-to-back will be pretty much unheard of. So we’re all really excited about putting that bling on their finger.”

“It’ll be tough but if we all go do what we’ve been doing the past year and continue our success it should be pretty easy,” said defending state champion Lorenzo Barnes. “For the past couple years I’ve been getting close to the records. Well this year I’m close to the squat records. I plan on breaking that one. I was close last year. I’ve already passed the bench record here in the gym. So I’ll just have to do that there at state. And also the total record which is about a ton. I’m gonna try that at state. ”

Other regional winners included Preston King at 132 and Ryne Cozby at 181.