Texas Online Overtime | Season 2 – Week 6

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We have fantastic matchup between two Northeast Texas heavyweights: Pleasant Grove and Carthage.

Then in Central Texas, Austin Westlake is squaring off with Waco Midway.

About Texas Online Overtime:

Texas Online Overtime takes you across the State of Texas, looking at top teams from each region in Nexstar Media Group’s broadcasting area. The digital-only program utilizes the resources of sports teams in Abilene, Amarillo, Austin, Brownsville, El Paso, Lubbock, Midland, San Angelo, Texarkana, Tyler, Waco, and Wichita Falls.