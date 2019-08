Jailen Dixon and Shane Hopkins should both see time at the quarterback position for Electra this season as the Tigers look to improve upon an inury-plagued 3-win campaign. The Tigers return 12 starters and get an impact player back from a torn ACL. And as Tobin McDuff explains in tonight's friday night football preview, the Tigers break in a new head coach who really is not all that new.

For the sixth time in 10 years, the Electra Tigers have a new head coach manning the sidelines. And this time they may have hired a long term leader. Ryan Quillen graduated from Electra in 2000. His love for the tigers runs deep. After graduating from Midwestern State he returned to his hometown where he's coached the past 14 years.