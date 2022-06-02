TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Texoma teams take to the bases Thursday night in hopes of keeping their postseason runs alive and eventually earning a state title.

To do that, however, they’ll both have to avoid elimination by beating the two of the top-ranked teams in the state.

KFDX and KJTL Sports Director Tobin McDuff will be live during the 6 p.m. newscast on Thursday, June 2 to preview the matchups as these two Texoma teams look to take home a UIL State Championship.

Full highlights from both games can be seen during our 10 p.m. newscast on Thursday.

Iowa Park Lady Hawks Softball

4A State Softball Tournament Semifinals Iowa Park (37-3) vs. Liberty (36-6)

McCombes Field at the University of Texas in Austin

Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 7 p.m.

The Lady Hawks are soaring high after a 10-4 route in Game 3 of the Regional Finals against the Argyle Lady Eagles.

That three-game series win earned Iowa Park a regional championship trophy and sent them into the UIL State Softball Championship Tournament.

But the days of three-game series’ are over.

It’s win or go home in this four-team single-elimination tournament at the home of the Longhorns in Austin, something the Lady Hawks know all too well.

It was the semi-final game that sent the Lady Hawks home for the season in 2021, falling in a heartbreaking 10-9 loss to Corpus Christi Calallen.

And it’s the reigning 4A State Champions who beat Corpus Christi Calallen that will face the Lady Hawks in the semi-final game Thursday night, the Lady Panthers of Liberty High School.

The winner of that game will take on the winner of the 4 p.m. matchup between Bullard and Sweeney for the UIL 4A Softball State Championship.

Bowie Jackrabbits Baseball

3A Regional Tournament Finals, Game 2 Bowie (28-12) vs. Brock (33-3), Brock leads series 1-0

Cowboys Field at Coppell High School

Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 7 p.m.

The Bowie Jackrabbits baseball team is also facing elimination tonight in Game 2 of the 3A Regional Finals against the top-ranked team in the state of Texas.

The Brock Eagles come in with only three losses on the entire season and a win in Game 1 of the series by a final score of 3-0.

The Jackrabbits need a win in Thursday’s Game 2 as well as a Game 3 win against the best team in Texas to earn their trip to the state tournament in Austin.

But the Jackrabbits have been underdogs for the entirety of their playoff run this season, defeating a handful of teams ranked higher than they are.

All but one playoff series so far has gone to a Game 3 win-or-go-home scenario for Bowie, and they’ve come out on top every time.

Most recently, they eliminated the third-ranked team in the state, Shallowater, who had swept every opponent they faced before the Jackrabbits.

The Jackrabbits are again facing Goliath, but after an early exit in 2021, the Jackrabbits are determined to make sure David indeed comes out on top.