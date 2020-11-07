Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Texas Senate Debate
Your Local Election Headquarters
Election Results
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Veterans Voices
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Trump’s wild claims test limits of Republican loyalty
Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo
Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene
Trump, GOP test out rallying cry: Count the ‘legal’ votes
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Pioneer Reunion 2020
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Golf
Masters Report
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
No. 9 BYU routs No. 21 Boise State 51-17 to remain unbeaten
Top Stories
NAHL: Shreveport at Wichita Falls, November 6, 2020
Video
High School Volleyball: WFHS at Rider, November 6, 2020
Video
DeChambeau and his Paul Bunyan power the talk of the Masters
High School Football: Rule at Chillicothe, November 6, 2020
Video
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Football Night in Texoma
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
High School Volleyball: WFHS at Rider, November 6, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Football: Rule at Chillicothe, November 6, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Football: Crowell at Northside, November 6, 2020
Video
High School Football: City View at Nocona, November 6, 2020
Video
High School Football: Henrietta at Holliday, November 6, 2020
Video
High School Football: Notre Dame at Wichita Christian, November 6, 2020
Video
Contests
Next Snow Contest
Cutest Kid In Costume Contest
Pro Football Challenge
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Keeping Texoma Warm
Veterans Voices
I Love Texoma
Voice For The Voiceless
Cool Down Texoma
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Calab – 11-03-20
Video
Top Stories
Juan – 10-27-20
Video
Braydon – 10-20-20
Video
Cloey – 10-22-20
Video
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Breast Cancer Awareness
Real Estate Minute
Destination Texas
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
The 35th annual Tree of Lights campaign
Video
Real Estate Minute – 11-05-2020
Video
Real Estate Minute – 10-29-2020
Video
Real Estate Minute – 10-22-2020
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
High School Football: Notre Dame at Wichita Christian, November 6, 2020
Wichita Christian Stars
by:
Tobin McDuff
Posted:
Nov 7, 2020 / 12:17 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 7, 2020 / 12:17 AM CST
Notre Dame 2
vs
Wichita Christian 47
Don't Miss
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Gallery
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
Trending Stories
Auto Racing Challenge
Pro Football Challenge
Weather
Current Conditions
Man charged with falsification of drug results while using fake urine device
Latest News
WFISD officials discuss next steps with WFISD bond Prop A
Video
Stolen ‘Forever’ Lauren Landavazo, Makayla Smith horse statue found
WFPD investigating shooting at Highpoint Village Apartments
Video
More Local News