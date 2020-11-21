High School Football: Wichita Falls at Plainview – November 20, 2020

Wichita Falls Coyotes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WFHS 47

vs

Plainview 13

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News