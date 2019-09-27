Team of the Week: Windthorst Trojans Football- September 26, 2019

The Windthorst Trojans proved in week four that not even a tough defense or changing weather conditions can knock this team off their game.

“We just kinda went back to the game plan, and the kids started executing. I don’t know if the weather had something to do with it, or I think a whole lot had to do with you know Seymour they’re a tough match up. They play hard and they are well coached, and they are going to come at you. We kinda got on our heels a little bit, and then we came back out, and you know I thought it was a well played second half by us,” said Chris Tackett.

The defense shined allowing only six points in the first half, and holding an experienced Seymour offense to a scoreless second half. Senior and first year starter, Jacob Lindemann played a big role in stopping the run.

“He provides some leadership for us, and he’s a guy that comes and brings his lunchbox to practice everyday and he works hard,” said Chris Tackett.

“We just had to tell our team to keep fighting, and not give up and just work harder. We just had to keep our spirits up and get after it every play. We didn’t give up. Like coaches always say, ‘get better every play,’ and you’ll do just fine,” said Jacob Lindemann.

Tryston Harding leads the offensive line as Windthorst’s starting center for the second year. As a junior, Harding adds a great deal of skill and grit to the guys upfront.

“He makes a lot of calls, and you know he touches the ball every play, so he is important to us. His motor runs all the time, and so were glad to have him,” said Chris Tackett.

“We knew that Seymour’s defensive line was tough, and we knew that we were going to have to block. So we just did our job and let Cy do his thing. I mean we’re obviously not that big, so we just have to focus on our technique and quickness and just get the job done,” said Tryston Harding.

Rain or shine, the grind continues. Now, it’s back to the practice field, so the Trojans are prepared to get the job done come Friday night.