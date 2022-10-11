“The Daily Show” is aiming to raise money for voter registration efforts with some new midterm elections-inspired swag.

The Comedy Central show hosted by Trevor Noah is rolling out a line of “VOTEDEMIC 2022” merchandise beginning Tuesday, ITK has exclusively learned.

Organizers said proceeds from select items for sale will go to HeadCount, a nonprofit and nonpartisan voter engagement organization geared toward reaching young people.

Among the election-focused goods: beanies, water bottles, zip-up hoodies and mugs, all featuring the “VOTEDEMIC” logo.

It’s not the first time that the news parody show has attempted to raise some serious dough for charities with ripped-from-the-headlines products.

In the past, the show’s launched four other merchandise lines benefitting nonprofits. In 2020, it released a $59 holiday sweater that took a swipe at former first lady Melania Trump by featuring a quote from her captured on an audio recording questioning who “gives a f— about Christmas stuff,” with proceeds going to United We Dream, an immigrant youth advocacy organization.

Last year, Noah’s show hawked the so-called Monochrome Collection, donating all the money raised to the Equal Justice Initiative and the National Black Arts Festival.

The rollout of the VOTEDEMIC gear comes as the long-running program gets ready to take the show on the road later this month, broadcasting from Georgia, a key midterm battleground state, ahead of November.

The late-night series will tape from downtown Atlanta beginning the last week of October, it first announced in June.

Noah revealed last month that after seven years, he’d be stepping down as the face of the Comedy Central mainstay.