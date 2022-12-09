An undated photo provided by the Department of Energy shows crude oil pipes at the Bryan Mound site near Freeport, Texas.

House Democrats on Friday released a tranche of documents that they say shows that the oil industry is seeking to “greenwash” its image even as it “moved aggressively to lock in continued fossil fuel production.”

The House Oversight and Reform Committee released hundreds of pages of documents received under its subpoena from oil companies ExxonMobil, Chevron, BP and Shell, as well as the American Petroleum Institute trade group.

“These documents demonstrate how the fossil fuel industry ‘greenwashed’ its public image with promises and actions that oil and gas executives knew would not meaningfully reduce emissions, even as the industry moved aggressively to lock in continued fossil fuel production for decades to come — actions that could doom global efforts to prevent catastrophic climate change,” said a memo released by the committee alongside the documents.

Greenwashing refers to the practice of making something appear to be better for the environment than it actually is.

The Hill has reached out to the companies and trade group for comment.

