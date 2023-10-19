House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is marching ahead with his Speakership bid even as his Republican detractors signal the opposition is likely to grow.

The Ohio Republican failed to win the gavel on the second ballot Wednesday, losing even more Republicans than on the first ballot Tuesday. He could try again as soon as noon on Thursday.

At the same time, chatter is heating up even more about the possibility of expanding the powers of Speaker Pro Tem Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.).

Follow along with live updates below.