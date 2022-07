HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL) — The post office in Holliday was the scene of a wreck Wednesday morning when a vehicle crashed into the building.

An older model green Chevy pickup crashed into the post office located at 100 E Chestnut Street when the driver thought the pickup was rolling backward and hit the accelerator causing the truck to move forward and crash into the building.

There were no injuries reported at the scene and the post office will remain open while the hole is being repaired.