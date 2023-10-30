HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL) — You’ve seen the highlights of Holliday excelling in football, basketball and, well, pretty much every department.

But, the Holliday Eagle Band is continuing its own tradition.

“30 years into it. It’s a long streak,” Holliday ISD head Band Director Dane Richardson.

The Eagle Band’s ‘Going Out With a Bang’ theme, named in honor of assistant band directors Penny and Terry Seigler’s final marching seasons, had the band marching right through the regional and area competitions.

Now, they’re on to State for a 16th straight time.

“It’s designed to be exciting, to hold your attention, and lots of audience reaction moments,” Richardson said. “We have the longest streak in 3A of State Marching Band appearances, and it’s great to be a part of that tradition. It’s great to watch it happen.”

One hundred and seventy-seven members strong, Richardson said the student leadership in the Eagle Band is what keeps the tradition alive.

“We’ve learned more and more every week, and you can tell as the year goes on the band gets more excited about the show and realizes what they have is something special,” Owen Brown, Holliday Eagle Band Drum Major, said.

The UIL State Marching Competition occurs every other year, and it certainly requires a great deal of preparation and dedication.

“Definitely a blessing to be a leader of such a great band and a band that knows what it takes to get to the state marching band. Leading these great kids that each want and desire to go to State and do the best that they can,” Bryce Palmer, another Eagle Band Drum Major said.

However, it’s not something learned overnight. Months of preparation take place soon after marching season ends.

“That’s one of the things that makes us work because they’re not afraid just to completely rewind,” Richardson explained. “And we want things, ditch things or, you know, I mean, we’ll completely overhaul something if it’s not working and come up with something that does.”

As the red and white Eagle Band marches in San Antonio, they hope to bring gold back to Texoma.

The band performs at the Alamodome on Wednesday, November 8, at 1 p.m. To learn more about how you can support the Eagle Band in person, visit their website.