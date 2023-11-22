WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In the spirit of giving thanks, one Wichita Falls family said they’re grateful for their college-aged daughter’s speedy recovery.

Last week, Mia Miller, a former Holliday student and current Midwestern State University student, prepared for a rare, life-saving surgery at the Medical University of South Carolina for a Total Pancreatectomy with Islet Auto-Transplant, or TPIAT, surgery.

Mia underwent surgery on Monday, November 20, 2023, after doctors discovered a baseball-sized tumor on her pancreas when she was just 14 years old, leading to years of pancreatitis and various procedures.

The TPIAT surgery is a complex, two-stage procedure that seeks to remove part of the pancreas, spleen and most of the duodenum, followed by the reconstruction of the gastrointestinal tract, according to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Next, doctors seek to isolate islet cells to replace them in the liver, where they can begin producing insulin.

“Her pancreas was very scarred from pancreatitis, but they were able to harvest approximately 1,164,375 cells — they try for at least 150,000,” her father, Adam Miller said. “Of course, she’s an overachiever.”

After a four-hour surgery, Mia was sent to interventional radiology to have the islet cells infused into her liver, Adam said, where she was shortly taken off the ventilator.

Now a Type 3C diabetic, which is caused by pancreatic disease, Mia will need to consciously maintain her health.

“She no longer has a pancreas or spleen, and there are things she will have to do for the rest of her life to stay healthy, but will no longer have pancreatitis,” Adam explained. “Her islet cells that were harvested from her pancreas now live in her liver and will help her from having high and low blood sugars, or possibly not even a diabetic once they start to work.”

Despite the lengthy process, Adam said his daughter is doing very well.

“The next day post-op, Mia walked around the nurse’s station three separate times with a walker, and today, can walk without one,” Adam said. “She is getting better every day!”

On Wednesday, November 22, Mia met with a dietician and diabetic educator to learn more about her new condition, Adam said. She is still on clear liquids, and doctors said they hope she can tolerate more soon as she’s weaned off IV pain medication.