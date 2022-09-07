HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL) — Holliday ISD will soon be adding some very advanced software to their buses and elementary school building, thanks to a partnership with the company NovoTrax.

All done in the name of keeping students and staff safe and prepared for anything.

“This is on everybody’s mind now, and so we’ve been very proactive in what we’ve tried to do here at Holliday,” Holliday ISD Superintendent Cody Carroll said. “But nothing is foolproof, and so what we’re just trying to do is add as many layers as we can.”

Layers of safety, that’s what Superintendent Carroll says is needed to help keep Holliday campuses safer from terrifying events like an active shooter.

To better protect students and staff, the district has teamed up with a company with a whole software system designed to make campuses more secure.

“We’ve been talking with this company NovoTrax for about a year and a half now, and they approached me with an opportunity to partner with them to put some safety measures in place,” Carroll said.

NovoTrax Chief Technology Officer David Gleason said their safety software, like location tracking and the mass notification system they offer, has been in the works for years now.

It’s just that recent activity has proven just how much schools need it.

“I just wanted to do what I could to help kids be safe,” Gleason said. “I got six kids of my own, and I really want to do that.”

Gleason and his team have designed a tracking app that parents can use to track school buses, an electrical lanyard system that can locate your child and cameras that can identify weapons brought on campuses.

“The tool for parents is called On The Bus, the tool for the educators is called EduTrax, the tool for the fire department is NovoTrax FD, the tools for the hospitals and doctors is NovoTrax MD,” Gleason said.

Gleason said that, for schools, one of the most important tools they can use is NovoTrax PD. NovoTrax PD can get schools in contact with police departments in cases of threats and immediate emergencies without needing to call 911.

These tools help the various agencies that would respond to an emergency communicate better and ensure that action is taken swiftly.

“We can provide as much reassurance to parents that when they drop their kids off in the morning, that they are going to be safe here,” Carroll said.

The bus software will be put in place for Holliday in the coming weeks, and all the other tools will be added as time goes on. You can learn more about NovoTrax here.