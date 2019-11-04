Homemade Latkes to celebrate Hanukkah

Home for the Holidays
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (NEXSTAR) — Hanukkah wouldn’t be complete without potato pancakes! We’ve put together a recipe you can try out this holiday season:

Cuisine: Jewish
Course: Side
Servings: 6 to 8
Difficulty Level: Easy
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time (minutes): 20 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 large baking potatoes
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • 1 egg, beaten (you may need another one!)
  • 2 to 4 tablespoons flour
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt or sea salt
  • lots of freshly ground pepper
  • extra-virgin olive oil as needed for frying

Cooking Directions:

Preheat the oven to 250 degrees. Wash the potatoes well. Grate them with a box grater or with the grater attachment of a food processor. Wrap the potato shreds in a dish towel. Carry it to the sink, wring it out, and allow the potato pieces to drain while you get out the rest of the ingredients and maybe have a cocktail or two.

In a medium bowl combine the potato pieces, the onion pieces, the egg, 2 tablespoons of flour, and the salt and pepper. In a large frying pan heat a few tablespoons of oil until the oil begins to shimmer. Scoop some of the potato mixture out with a spoon and flatten it with your hand. Pop the flattened pancake into the hot oil. 

The latkes should be a little ragged. If they don’t hold together and are hard to turn, however, add a little more flour to the batter or even another egg.

Fry the latkes a few at a time, turning each when the first side becomes golden. Drain the cooked pancakes on paper towels and pop them into the oven until you have finished cooking the rest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Birthdays 11-4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 11-4-19"

OK Open carry injunction

Thumbnail for the video titled "OK Open carry injunction"

Oklahoma mass prison release

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma mass prison release"

Annual coat drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Annual coat drive"

Wichita and Archer Co. deputies reportedly involved in chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita and Archer Co. deputies reportedly involved in chase"

Semi accident under investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Semi accident under investigation"

Evangel Temple pastors celebrate 20 years in Wichita Falls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Evangel Temple pastors celebrate 20 years in Wichita Falls"

Yajaira Garcia death anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yajaira Garcia death anniversary"

Fleeks' murder trial given new date

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fleeks' murder trial given new date"

WF man gets probation after pleading guilty to injury to child

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man gets probation after pleading guilty to injury to child"

WF man pleads guilty to distributing marijuana via the mail

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man pleads guilty to distributing marijuana via the mail"

Community rallies around man as he battles cancer, seeks bone marrow transplant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community rallies around man as he battles cancer, seeks bone marrow transplant"