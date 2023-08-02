Proudly presenting this weeks Hometown Hero…Dale Nelsen.
Dale is a 100 year old World War 2 Veteran who proudly served in the United States Navy.
Thank you Dale for your service to our great nation.
You are Texoma’s Hometown Hero.
