Hometown Hero Kenny Brown – 01-20-2021

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Black History Month
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Why was purple significant at the inauguration?
Alleged suicide by knife now becomes murder charge in old Electra case reopened by Texas Ranger
Video
Now that he’s out of office, what’s next for Donald Trump?
Trump arrives home in Florida, presidency ends
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Wichita Falls Warriors
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Golf
NFL
MLB
Video Game News
Top Stories
Lions agree to terms with Saints’ Dan Campbell to be coach
Top Stories
The Latest: College of Charleston postpones four games
Colts QB Rivers, 39, retires from NFL after 17 seasons
Thomas to go on training program after anti-gay slur
Super Host? Bucs can become 1st to play Super Bowl at home
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Football Night in Texoma
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
KFDX 10pm Sportscast – Tuesday January 19, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Boys high school basketball: City View vs Henrietta and other local scores- January 19, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Boys high school basketball: Vernon vs Hirschi and other local scores – January 19, 2021
Video
Girls high school basketball: Rider vs Brewer and other local scores – January 19, 2021
Video
Girls high school basketball: Jacksboro vs Nocona and other local scores – January 19, 2021
Video
Girls high school soccer: Rider vs Monterey and other local scores – January 19, 2021
Video
Contests
Hells Kitchen Vegas Sweepstakes
Remarkable Women
Pro Football Challenge
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Remarkable Women
Keeping Texoma Warm
I Love Texoma
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Nala – 01-19-21
Video
Top Stories
Jessica – 01-12-21
Video
Asi’h – 12-29-20
Video
Talixa – 12-22-20
Video
Lifestyle
Virtual Bridal Market
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Two Minute Test Drive
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
For events large or small, the Wichita Falls Country Club has it all
Video
Top Stories
Here for you on your special day
Video
Real Estate Minute – 01-14-2021
Video
The Ice House Event Venue in Seymour, TX
Video
Looking for something special and unique for couples?
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Hometown Hero Kenny Brown – 01-20-2021
Hometown Heroes
Posted:
Jan 20, 2021 / 09:59 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 20, 2021 / 09:59 AM CST
Hometown Hero Kenny Brown – 01-20-2021
Don't Miss
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
Trending Stories
Live Stream
Full list: All the pardons and commutations issued by President Trump in 2021
Weather
Alleged suicide by knife now becomes murder charge in old Electra case reopened by Texas Ranger
Video
Now that he’s out of office, what’s next for Donald Trump?
Latest News
Alleged suicide by knife now becomes murder charge in old Electra case reopened by Texas Ranger
Video
TX-13 Rep. Ronny Jackson to be at Inauguration after attending President Trump’s WH departure
Video
WF-WC Health District transitions vaccine process to new software system
Video
More Local News