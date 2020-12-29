Hometown Hero Kevin Steele – 12-23-2020

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Election Results
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
New US dietary guidelines: No candy, cake for kids under 2
Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for Trump’s $2K checks
Child labor in Southeast Asian palm oil industry tied to Girl Scout cookies
Donald Trump, Michelle Obama are most admired in 2020, Gallup poll finds
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Golf
NFL
MLB
Video Game News
Top Stories
Arizona men’s basketball self-imposes 1-year postseason ban
Top Stories
No preseason, no problem: NFL rookies shine in strange year
Cavaliers’ Love to miss extended time with calf injury
Athletes act: Stars rise up against racial injustice in 2020
The Latest: Cavaliers allowed to have fans at home games
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Football Night in Texoma
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
Athlete of the week: Nick Darcus – December 28, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Girls high school basketball: Christ Academy vs Archer City – December 28, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Boys high school basketball: City View vs Gainesville – December 28, 2020
Video
Boys high school basketball: Rider vs Abilene – December 28, 2020
Video
Top 10 plays of the week – December 27, 2020
Video
High School Football: Rider vs Canyon Randall – December 24, 2020
Video
Contests
Remarkable Women
Pro Football Challenge
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Remarkable Women
Keeping Texoma Warm
Holiday Greetings
I Love Texoma
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Asi’h – 12-29-20
Video
Top Stories
Talixa – 12-22-20
Video
Jessy – 12-15-20
Video
Monica – 12-08-20
Video
Judge Jeff McKnight – Holiday Greetings 2020
Video
Lifestyle
Lone Star NYE
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Holiday Hot List
Two Minute Test Drive
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 12-24-2020
Video
Top Stories
Celebrate the birth of Jesus with First Christian Church
Video
Real Estate Minute – 12-17-2020
Video
The Bike Stop Holiday Hot List 2020
Video
Two Minute Test Drive – 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Hometown Hero Kevin Steele – 12-23-2020
Hometown Heroes
Posted:
Dec 29, 2020 / 11:07 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 29, 2020 / 11:07 AM CST
Hometown Hero Kevin Steele – 12-23-2020
Don't Miss
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
Trending Stories
Weather
Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for Trump’s $2K checks
Son arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from his father
Semi rig fire causes closed roadways
Video
8 new COVID-19 related deaths, 440 new cases, Wichita Co. surpasses 10,000 total cases over holiday weekend
Video
Latest News
You’re not protected from unexpected ambulance fees despite federal ban on surprise medical bills
Top Texas stories of the year as we look ahead to 2021
Semi rig fire causes closed roadways
Video
More Local News