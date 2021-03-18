Hometown Hero Mark Vantrease – 03-17-2021

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Black History Month
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
EXPLAINER: Chauvin’s lawyer may look alone, but he isn’t
Child tax credit for 2021: Who qualifies for monthly payments?
Video
Governor wishes Texas NCAA tournament teams well
Video
FBI releases 10 videos of assaults on officers at US Capitol, seeks help identifying suspects
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Camera
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Wichita Falls Warriors
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Masters Report
Golf
NFL
MLB
Video Game News
Top Stories
Patriots’ Chung retires after 11 seasons, 3 Super Bowl rings
NBA tells teams rules will be relaxed for vaccinated persons
Curry, WNBA players receive Jackie Robinson award from NAACP
The Latest: Virus threatens Sabres-Bruins game in Buffalo
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Football Night in Texoma
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
High school baseball: Wichita Falls vs Vernon – March 16, 2021
Video
Top Stories
High school softball: Wichita Falls vs Rider – March 16, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Athlete of the week: Taylor Davis – March 15, 2021
Video
Top 10 plays of the week – March 14, 2021
Video
10pm Sportscast – March 12, 2021
Video
Team of the week: Christ Academy girls basketball – March 11, 2021
Video
Contests
Severe Weather Bag Giveaway
Basketball Madness
Auto Racing Challenge
Hells Kitchen Vegas Sweepstakes
Remarkable Women
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Hello Texoma
Helping the Helpers
Remarkable Women
I Love Texoma
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Javier – 03-16-21
Video
Top Stories
Ella (Grace) – 03-09-21
Video
Amarion – 03-02-21
Video
Lifestyle
Virtual Bridal Market
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Two Minute Test Drive
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 03-17-2021
Video
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 03-11-2021
Video
Two Minute Test Drive – 2021 HONDA HR-V
Video
Lemonade Day 2021
Video
Real Estate Minute – 03-04-2021
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Hometown Hero Mark Vantrease – 03-17-2021
Hometown Heroes
Posted:
Mar 18, 2021 / 08:25 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 18, 2021 / 08:25 AM CDT
Hometown Hero Mark Vantrease – 03-17-2021
Don't Miss
Submit Your Hello Texoma!
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Gallery
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
Trending Stories
Man punches out girlfriend over her karaoke at O’Briens
Severe Weather Bag Giveaway
Weather
TAKE COVER: Dallas storm chaser examines shelf cloud
Video
Basketball Madness
Latest News
Kidnapper of 2-year-old girl in 2019 jailed with no bond
Man punches out girlfriend over her karaoke at O’Briens
Jackson, Fallon react to spike in unaccompanied minors crossing Southern Border
Video
More Local News