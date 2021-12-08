Hometown Hero Walter Luis – 12-08-2021

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Washington D.C. Bureau
Unraveling The Mysteries
Hispanic Heritage Month
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Scott Peterson resentenced to life without parole
Hirschi Realtors’ Christmas Shoe Project laces up 40 kiddos
Hospice of Wichita Falls: Tree of Lights fundraising update — December 8
Video
Jail visitations to restart at new Wichita Co. Law Enforcement Center
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Sky Team 3
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Auto Racing
China 2022
The Big Game
Friday Night Football
Golf
MLB
MSU Mustangs
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
2021 Nexstar Sports Awards
NFL
Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers
Vernon College
Wichita Falls Warriors
Top Stories
Diplomatic boycotts, Peng case test IOC before Beijing Games
Burrow says injured pinky won’t sideline him against 49ers
Federal judge to decide if transgender athlete case is moot
Fields set to return to Bears’ lineup after missing 2 games
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Top Stories
Boys high school basketball: Wichita Christian vs Prairie Valley – December 7, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Boys high school basketball: Wichita Falls vs Nocona – December 7, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Boys high school basketball: Hirschi vs Peaster – December 7, 2021
Video
Boys high school basketball: Burkburnett vs Rider – December 7, 2021
Video
Girls high school basketball: Wichita Christian vs Prairie Valley – December 7, 2021
Video
Girls high school basketball: City View vs Seymour – December 7, 2021
Video
Contests
Remarkable Women
Next Snow Contest
Home for the Holidays
Christmas Came Early
Giving Thanks
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Remarkable Women
Holiday Greetings
Home for the Holidays
Keeping Texoma Warm
Veterans Voices
Hello Texoma
Helping the Helpers
Events
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Que – 12-07-21
Video
Top Stories
Juan – 12-01-21
Video
Megan Bolding – Holiday Greetings 2021
Video
Judge Gary Butler – Holiday Greetings 2021
Video
Judge Greg King – Holiday Greetings 2021
Video
Lifestyle
Holiday Hot List
Taste of Texoma
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 12-02-2021
Video
Top Stories
Envy Med Spa Holiday Hot List 2021
Video
M. Lynne Designs Holiday Hot List 2021
Video
NB Suits & Tuxedos Holiday Hot List 2021
Video
Immunizations for children
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Get Our Daily Newsletter
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Hometown Hero Walter Luis – 12-08-2021
Hometown Heroes
Posted:
Dec 8, 2021 / 12:40 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 8, 2021 / 12:40 PM CST
Hometown Hero Walter Luis – 12-08-2021
Don't Miss
Submit Your Hello Texoma!
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Gallery
Nurses Among Us
Gallery
Talking Texoma
Gallery
Buy Local Texoma
Gallery
Tuesday’s Child
Gallery
Live Stream
Gallery
Trending Stories
US 287 northbound lanes into Wichita Falls closed after major two-vehicle crash
Video
Take a look inside: 8th Street Coffee House moves to new location
Gallery
Gov. Greg Abbott talks future of Sheppard Air Force Base
Video
Hirschi Huskies vs. Stephenville Yellow Jackets — Tickets, directions, and more
Viral video causes internet to uproar after woman mispronounces ‘Buc-ee’s’
Latest News
Hirschi Realtors’ Christmas Shoe Project laces up 40 kiddos
Hospice of Wichita Falls: Tree of Lights fundraising update — December 8
Video
Jail visitations to restart at new Wichita Co. Law Enforcement Center
Video
More Local News