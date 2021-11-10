Hometown Hero William Draper – 11-10-2021

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Election Results
Washington D.C. Bureau
Unraveling The Mysteries
Hispanic Heritage Month
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
BestReviews
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Father gets 28 years for leaving his toddler to die in burning car
Video
Food banks across US struggling to feed hungry amid surging prices
Unvaccinated 20 times more likely to die from COVID-19: Texas study
Paul Rudd named 2021’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Sky Team 3
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Auto Racing
China 2022
The Big Game
Friday Night Football
Golf
MLB
MSU Mustangs
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
2021 Nexstar Sports Awards
NFL
Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers
Vernon College
Wichita Falls Warriors
Top Stories
2021 Midwestern State men’s basketball season preview – November 9, 2021
Video
10pm Sportscast – November 9, 2021
Video
Women’s college soccer: Midwestern State vs Texas A&M Commerce – November 9, 2021
Video
High school basketball: Rider vs Vernon – November 9, 2021
Video
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Top Stories
High school basketball: Rider vs Vernon – November 9, 2021
Video
Top Stories
High school basketball: Nocona vs Springtown – November 9, 2021
Video
Top Stories
High school volleyball: Electra vs Graford – November 9, 2021
Video
High school volleyball: Prairie Valley vs Bryson – November 9, 2021
Video
High school volleyball: Quanah vs Albany – November 9, 2021
Video
High school volleyball: Christ Academy vs Plainview Christian – November 9, 2021
Video
Contests
Home for the Holidays
Christmas Came Early
Giving Thanks
Cutest Kid In Costume
Next Freeze
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Home for the Holidays
Keeping Texoma Warm
Veterans Voices
Hello Texoma
Helping the Helpers
Events
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Hometown Hero William Draper – 11-10-2021
Video
Top Stories
Ja’Viera – 11-09-21
Video
Braydon – 10-26-21
Video
Jose – 10-19-21
Video
Ashley and Samantha – 10-12-21
Video
Lifestyle
Taste of Texoma
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Experience the low price leader
Video
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 11-04-2021
Video
40 years of Christmas Magic
Video
Get your COVID-19 booster shot today
Video
Real Estate Minute – 10-28-2021
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Get Our Daily Newsletter
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Hometown Hero William Draper – 11-10-2021
Hometown Heroes
by:
Chris Burton
Posted:
Nov 10, 2021 / 08:50 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 10, 2021 / 08:50 AM CST
Hometown Hero William Draper – 11-10-2021
Don't Miss
Submit Your Hello Texoma!
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Gallery
Nurses Among Us
Gallery
Talking Texoma
Gallery
Buy Local Texoma
Gallery
Tuesday’s Child
Gallery
Live Stream
Gallery
Trending Stories
Man sentenced to prison for 110 mph chase
Nocona woman convicted in 2015 DWI deaths finally going to prison
Video
Former Red River Hospital employee charged with sexual assault of 13-year-old patient
Video
Military Members: Here’s where to score free food this Veteran’s Day
Shoplifter sentenced in bizarre Walmart thefts
Latest News
7 Day Forecast for November 10th, 2021
Video
Wichita Falls Association of Realtors celebrates 100 years in the Wichita Falls community
Video
Boys and Girls Club of WF look to upgrade technology labs after check donation
Video
More Local News