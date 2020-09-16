I LOVE TEXOMA: Chicka D’s Coffee and Waffles

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — What do you get you combine a local food truck, specialty coffee drinks, a group of awesome women, and wonderful waffles? You get Chicka D’s Coffee and Waffle food truck!

This hopping hotspot, located in the Home Zone parking lot is where owner, Deidra Nusser Stewart has parled and set up shop to whip up hot and fresh waffles and coffee drinks, with a twist!

“November of last year is when we started Chicka D’s Coffee,” says Deidra. “I was a teacher for 15 years and taught culinary arts, love culinary arts and it was time for me to get out and it was time for me to pursue my dreams. So, I started with a coffee truck and a dream came to waffles.”

Deidra’s style of cuisine is anything but basic! She sweetens things up by putting a part of her fun and quirky personality into each of her waffles. Like the queen made with fresh strawberries and vanilla sauce, or the Babe that’s made with a juicy sausage and melty cheddar cheese inside. They also have Waffles of the Week featuring, decadent belgian waffle creations that are more like desserts than breakfast foods.

But why a waffle food truck? According to Deidra, “Waffles to me, bring out the child in everyone. I love the community here and when they come through and they order a waffle and they see this waffle, you see their eyes light up, you see their hearts swell and they remember a good time.”

Deidra and her unique all-girl pose are all about giving back to the people of Texoma, including man’s best friend.

“This month’s energy drink, all of the proceeds [we keep a tally in there] is going to P.E.T.S, so anytime anyone orders the “Rescue me” drink it goes to P.E.T.S.,” says Deidra.

While there are no plans to stop this drive thru set up for a brick and mortar store, there are plans for Chicka D’s to hit the road elsewhere.

“My next trailer I want to go Burk, I want to go to Iowa Park, I want to go to Holiday, I want it to rotate between the small towns because they deserve this too,” says Deidra.

On top of being a business owner, Deidra is a full time mom, a wife, and she owns a ranch! Yet, there’s nothing she would change about her exciting life or thriving business.

“I’m a strong woman business owner and that’s important to me, it’s important to me to set an example for all those girls on that trailer too, ” says Deidra. “I have my own daughter, that’s my goal is for her to say my mom can do it, I can do it too!”

Chicka D’s is located at the Home Zone parking lot off of Fairway Blvd, Tue-Friday from 6:30-10am, Saturday 7-10am.