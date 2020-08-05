I LOVE TEXOMA: Drink and Clink!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX.KJTL) —”There’s nothing like what we offer anywhere, and when I say anywhere I mean like nowhere!” says owner of Drink and Clink Brenna Pohlod…and it’s true!

There’s only one place in Texoma (and really in the U.S.) where you can find walls covered in brightly colored, paper flowers, finely painted glasses and china and a candied bacon and beer ice cream float!

At first, this popular dessert bar off of Kemp Blvd. started out as a simple dream for Brenna, who at the time, was painting wine glasses for Clinkers and waitressing. Then after a little inspiration from her brother and owner of Bahama Bucks, the idea of combining cold and baked confections with some spirits snowballed from there.

Since its start in February of 2019, this small fairytale-like establishment has a certain niche that’s attracted hundreds of people to this small part of North Texas. One reason in particular: everything is infused with alcohol!

“We do beer floats, wine floats, wine snow, which is like a snowball that’s made out of wine,” says Brenna. “And then most of the time it’s topped with whipped cream, and candies or cookies. We do infused desserts, we have ice cream cakes, mini cupcakes, red wine soaked chocolate strawberries, or champagne soaked chocolate strawberries, we do infused fruit boxes, we have a fudgy red wine chocolate ice cream, we have a strawberry margarita made with tequila, we have our Texas whiskey butter pecan ice cream that’s one of our newest flavors and it’s amazing!”

You get the idea: the possibilities are endless at Drink and Clink. Yet, while there’s plenty of boozy and non-boozy treats to choose from on Clinks’ new menu. The sweetest one of all holds a very special meaning.

“We have an entire section devoted for Wilder, pretty much Justice for Wilder,” says Brenna. “We have an entire line of drinks created for him and everyone who purchases those drinks at the end of the quarter, we send the profits of those drinks to the Oklahoma Crisis Nursery Center, that is where they have an actual room dedicated to him and that’s a place pretty dear to his mom’s heart.”

With the name ‘Wild Child Float’, each element of this speciality drink tells a unique story about little Wilder. The drink consists of white zinfandel wine snow with blue and red syrup, then Brenna scoops in a specially-made gummy sherbert. It is then topped of with whipped cream, Wilder’s favorite sour gummy worms, gummy lego pieces, Wilder sprinkles, and last but not least….

“…is a crown because he’s in heaven and because he was king of the wild things,” says Brenna.

Brenna’s generosity has also shined through during the beginning of COVID-19, by providing groceries to people who couldn’t find what they needed or afford.

“I think our largest pick up was 112 in one week, and we ended up doing donations throughout that as well that went to feed families and other organizations and I think we fed a total of about 160 people.”

While her future plans include expanding the business and concocting more out-of-this-world drinks, Brenna also has big plans to help the Special Needs community.

I did have the opportunity to get involved with the Special Olympics at one point and seeing the way that they light up having other people join in and getting treated like normal people was something that kind of touched my heart,” says Brenna. “Along with myself and few other people, we’ve decided to, when we get a chance, to come up with a program that will be a monthly kind of gathering that everyone is welcome to.”

Drink and Clinks’ dining room is closed, but they are still doing orders for pick up and are catering for small gatherings. They’ve also partnered with a local charcuterie business in Wichita Falls.

For a look at their menu, click here.