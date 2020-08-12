I LOVE TEXOMA: P.E.T.S & Texas Pit Crew

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— They’ve been our faithful companions in and out of quarantine, and in hard times like these, wet kisses and wagging tales are always a welcomed sight to see! Yet, in order to keep man’s best friend healthy and happy, you need great organizations that can help, like Texas Pit Crew and P.E.T.S Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic.

“We have a lot of different things that we try to incorporate in order to make our community better,” says P.E.T.S marketing director Lisa Pettijohn who’s been with the organization for over five years.

P.E.T.S (Preventing Euthanasia Through Sterilization) not only caters to the occasional nip and tuck for our fur babies, they also provide low cost vaccinations, microchipping, nail trimming, adoptions through P.E.T.S Underdog Express, and a pet pantry program that’s helped many people, including one man who Lisa says was recently affected by this difficult time we’re all experiencing.

“He had just got out of the hospital, he’s obviously very ill and he said I have no food for my animals and he said you know I just need some help,” says Lisa. “We serve about 500 pets each month on our pantry program, and basically that’s providing supplemental food for people so that way they don’t have to make the choice of whether they’re going to feed themselves or their pets.”

Pet overpopulation in Texoma is also a major ongoing issue P.E.T.S is working hard to crack down on.

“To date we’ve spayed and neutered over 66,000 pets in our community so that’s like over 800,000 unwanted litters prevented.”

Texas Pit Crew gets all of their animals vetted and neutered through P.E.T.S, and sees first hand the terrible outcomes of unwanted litters in this community.

“Most of my most memorable fosters have been ones that came from nothing just beaten and starved,” says foster mom, Angela Chitwood.

“I personally have a dog, her name is Kori…she’s a foster fail,” says foster mom Kelly Bryan. “I’ve had her for about two years, she came to us at 33 pounds, she went through a lot of trauma and abuse, her ears were cut off, we took her to the vet, the vet couldn’t even get any blood out of her ’cause she was so dehydrated and anemic at the time. I’ve worked and worked and worked with her, now she’s the best dog I think we’ve ever had!”

Texas Pit Crew takes in pitbulls and other breeds and focuses on rehabilitation and care for these animals. They also work hard to diminish the stereotype against pitbulls and make sure they go to loving forever homes.

“The biggest misconception,” says Angela, “is that they’ll turn on you and turn on their family and that your kids aren’t safe around them, and I 100% would trust my pitbull with my kid.”

COVID-19 has made certain things unpredictable for Texas Pit Crew, like the cancellation of several fundraisers, the sudden surge of adoptions and lack of foster parents. P.E.T.S has also seen an unexpected rise in appointments. But one thing still remains strong with both of these organizations, and that’s their mission:

“Our goal is to keep pets in their loving homes and so if we can provide services and programs in order to make that happen that’s what we’re going to do,” says Lisa.

If you’d like to support Texas Pit Crew, head to Johnny Carino’s tomorrow night to help raise money for their organization. From 4-8 pm, 10% of anything you order will go directly the foster homes and the dogs in their care. Plus, anyone who adopts tomorrow night will receive a gift card!

To adopt, rehome or become a foster for Texas Pit Crew, click here.

To set up an appointment with P.E.T.S, click here.