I LOVE TEXOMA: Pho Corner

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) 3110 Midwestern Parkway hasn’t seen very much luck in recent years, after seeing several restaurants come and go. Yet, things may be looking up for this location now that Pho Corner is firing up the flavor and bringing awesome asian fusion to Texomans.

Co-owner, Phillip Allen says he and his partners wanted to create a pho place Wichita Falls hadn’t seen before by merging traditional dishes with bold asian fusion.

“We wanted it to be more of an upscale experience, nice ambiance, music, wine, Sake, some kind of place where you would want to go for date night,” says Allen. However, the transformation from former burger joint to Dallas-style eatery was met with a giant obstacle: COVID-19.

The pandemic hit just as Pho Corner was ready to launch in March, but it didn’t stop Allen and his employees from giving back to a hurting community in a major way.

“We purchased the groceries for the first food drive that we did and then from there we started getting in donations. So I think all in all we ended up feeding about 30 thousand people for free.”

Now that pho corner is officially open for business, they’re safely serving up fresh asian-inspired cuisine from firecracker shrimp, to hot and hoppin’ Hibachi, sizzling shishito peppers, towering tuna towers and of course…pho.

Allen says their pho is made in large batches every night and is stewed to perfection for 16 hours using pork and beef bones plus a few extra ingredients to make that sweet or spicy, aromatic broth.

Times are tough during COVID-19 for all restaurant owners, but Allen says they are taking the necessary precautions to keep their customers and staff safe by limiting capacity, sanitizing, and wearing face masks. To make sure his staff stays employed, Allen has also implemented a new delivery service for Pho Corner, so you can get a tasty meal delivered right to your home.



