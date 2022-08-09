IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Iowa Park recognized three people for their efforts in preventing tragedy earlier this summer when a 4-year-old lost consciousness at the municipal swimming pool.

Owen Horton, Connor Upton, and Kayle Parker were presented with life-saving awards by Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department Chief Andy Payne during Monday night’s City Council meeting.

The incident happened at around 4:09 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2022, at the Iowa Park Pool and Spray Park. According to the accident report, a 4-year-old had entered the pool and was unresponsive.

According to witness accounts, a group of teenagers jumped into action, removing the child from the water and performing life-saving measures that ultimately saved the child’s life.

Courtesy: City of Iowa Park Facebook page

KFDX spoke with Horton back in June about how he sprang into action.

“I was swimming with my friends and saw the kid and I looked away for one second, he was laying there. I poked him and he wasn’t moving. I picked him up and he was pale, so I yelled at the lifeguard,” Horton said.

Horton helped get the victim out of the water, then Upton performed chest compression and Parker performed rescue breathing.

According to the Facebook post, others also assisted in different ways.

After performing live-saving measures, the child regained consciousness and was responsive at the pool before being taken to an area hospital by an ambulance.

Jason Griffin, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Iowa Park, praised the response of the lifeguards at the pool, crediting them with doing what they were trained to do and taking the necessary action to keep this incident from ending tragically.

“Their training kicked in and they were able to save the life of this juvenile,” Griffin said. “They were there, they did their job, and I’m very proud of them.”