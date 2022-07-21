WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An elderly man has been taken to the hospital after being attacked by a bull in Pleasant Valley.

Deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office responded after an EMS call from the 4600 block of Iowa Park Road in Pleasant Valley around 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, after a report that an elderly man had been attacked.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke spoke with our newsroom and said a young bull, weighing around 600 pounds, attacked the elderly man after wandering onto the man’s property from next door.

Sheriff Duke confirmed that the bull was shot and killed by a deputy on the scene after attacking a second victim, the bull’s owner, as he was trying to lead the bull back to a pasture on his property.

Our reporter spoke with officials who said the elderly man, 73, was transported by AMR to United Regional with serious injuries.

Sheriff Duke said the second victim sustained head injuries and was transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle.

At this time the condition of the elderly man is unknown.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.