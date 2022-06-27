IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) The Iowa Park Police Department has identified the male victim who drowned Sunday in Middle Lake.

Chief Davis with Iowa Park Police Department confirmed the male to be Anthony Frausto, 51. He said officers had gone to do a check of Middle Lake Sunday around 2 p.m. when they found a family who was looking for their father.

After police were notified by the family of the missing man, they began searching for Frausto around the lake and he was found not too long after.

Chief Davis said he suspects no foul play and that alcohol might have played a role in the drowning. He said Frausto’s body has been sent off for an autopsy for more information.