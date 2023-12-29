IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — An elderly woman was injured after a single-vehicle crash off of FM 267 and 268.

Just after 8 p.m. on Friday, December 29, 2023, DPS officers responded to reports of a rollover crash in Iowa Park, according to a reporter on scene.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a vehicle had swerved off the road heading northbound on FM 368, then came back across the road, striking a fence and flipping.

The driver was transported to United Regional for her injuries, though the full extent of her injuries is unknown.