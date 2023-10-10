IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The Iowa Park community is coming together to support the families whose children died in a car crash early Monday morning in a Fish Fry Fundraiser.

In an effort to help pay for the funeral expenses of the students who lost their lives just outside of Holliday in a wreck on October 9, 2023, the Fish Fry will be hosted this Saturday, October 14, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Plates can be purchased for $10 as the community gathers to honor the three students in the S&H parking lot at 211 N Wall in Iowa Park. Additional donations will also be accepted.

The hosts of the Fish Fry have also requested prayers for the students and their families through this difficult time.