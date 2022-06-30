Detail of the edge of the pool with blue tiles and a red stripe indicating the deep area, on a sunny summer day

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — An infant has been hospitalized following a near drowning incident Thursday morning in Iowa Park.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, to the Iowa Park Clinic to check on an infant that had almost drowned earlier that morning.

When they arrived at the clinic, they spoke with the reporting person who said that the 18-month-old male was found unresponsive in a swimming pool located in the 2300 block of Peterson Road.

They said a parent of the infant began CPR and that the child was transported to the Iowa Park Clinic. The baby was then care flighted to Cook’s Children’s Hospital.

At this time, the condition of the infant is unknown.