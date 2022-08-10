IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who helped more than four decades of students discover something very special about themselves is about to be honored in a way that can only bring joy to each and every one of those students.

On Tuesday, August 23, in San Antonio, former Iowa Park band director Greg Miller will be inducted into the Texas Bandmasters Association Hall of Fame.

Under Miller’s direction from 1979 to 2013, and with the help of fellow band and jazz band director Ed Hefti, and other excellent band directors, Iowa Park High School earned 30 years of consecutive UIL sweepstakes in marching, concert and sight-reading.

In 1986, the Mean Green Marching Machine placed second in the state marching competition and then fourth in 1996.

Miller said, though, everything he was able to accomplish was due to the love and unwavering support from the entire Iowa Park community.

“To them I would say Thank you, you’ve made a major difference in my life, throughout my entire teaching career,” Miller said. “I’m glad I had the opportunity to be of assistance to you because to all those people, I got back far more than what was possible to give to them.”

These days, Miller resides in Lubbock with his wife, children and grandchildren, but he said the beloved Iowa Park community is always on his mind and in his heart.