IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park restaurant is stepping up to help the families of the victims who tragically died in a car crash near Holliday Monday morning.

Ken’s Pizza will be hosting a pizza buffet benefit next Wednesday, October 18, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. to help support the victims’ families.

Ten percent of the buffet sales will go toward helping the families with expenses during this difficult time.

General manager Tammi Harney said when the benefit was announced, the community response was tremendous, and the restaurant even had a few people willing to volunteer during the benefit.

Harney said this is only a small part of what they can do, trying to take care of the families during this difficult time.

“I just cannot imagine,” Harney said. “That’s just, it’s just so tragic and it’s heartbreaking. And I don’t know. It’s just one thing that I hope I never have to experience, but [if] it just helps them in any way, then, I hope it helps.”

The wait staff has also already committed to donating all of the tips made during the benefit to the families.

If you’d like to support the families, however, you don’t have to wait till Wednesday. Ken’s Pizza will have a donation jar set up at the cash register throughout the week.