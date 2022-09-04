IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Helice shooters gathered in Iowa Park for the RAD Rides Labor Day Blowout Sanctioned Shoot.

Held at the Trap Club, the event serves as a qualifier for the United States Helice National Shooting Team.

Three rings were set up for shooters to shoot in. Participants from out of town and out of state shot 30 targets today and accumulated points.

Event organizers say this is a great way to build the sport, while also growing the sanctioned shoot on a national level and potentially on the international stage.

“What’s to say in a year or two, it’s totally possible to have folks from out of the country coming in for these events. So, it’s really cool to see that and really shows positive trajectory for growth,” United States Helice Association President Mimi Wilfong said.

“It’s being recognized now on the national calendar for registered events, and it’s such a wonderful facility. It’s a great part of Texas. The hospitality is big,” North Texas Helice Association Volunteer Shoot Director Jack Davis said.

Sunday was the last day of the weekend shoot.

For more information, visit the United States Helice Association website. You can also visit the North Texas Helice website.