IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Hacking and identity theft happen more often as social media platforms broaden.

Tracy Hyden has been running Mesquite Tree Hill Ranch and Zoo in Iowa Park for three years.

Recently, her personal Facebook page got hacked. From there, hackers were able to take over the business page, causing Hyden to lose access.

“You know, Facebook has just been the community bulletin board for us,” Hyden said. “We’re a small town, it’s been an easy way to keep everybody updated on our hours, any special events that we may have, we rely on it heavily for people to send us messages to ask us questions.”

Back in June, there were about 10 scams associated with Facebook in Wichita Falls.

The Director of Operations of the Better Business Bureau, Cosme Ojeda, said there are multiple ways for someone to gain access to your Facebook account.

“Answer the quiz, open the app,” Ojeda said. “Well, what you don’t realize is that you’ve compromised your account by letting that app have access to your information.”

The Mesquite Tree Hill zoo is one-of-a-kind in our area, showcasing many exotic and endangered species.

The page had years of photos and reviews, and Hyden said starting over will be tough.

“I feel like somebody broke into my house and stole all the photo albums and all the home videos,” Hyden said.

Hyden has been in touch with Facebook to recover her account, but so far, there’s been no luck. She’s now warning community members to think twice before linking social media accounts together.

“If it can happen to me, it can happen to anybody,” Hyden said. “We followed all the procedures, we had two-step authentication turned on – we shouldn’t have been able to be hacked as easily as we were, but we were.”

Changing passwords often, logging out of devices, and setting up 2-step authentication factors are just a few ways to avoid being locked out of your own page.

Hyden has since made a new Facebook account for the zoo and is encouraging everyone to unfollow the old page.