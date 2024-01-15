IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — After reported economic issues contributed to the Leader’s closing in July of 2022, a local newspaper is finally making its return to the hands of Iowa Park residents.

The first edition of Iowa Park’s newest print publication, the Iowa Park Journal, will run in February 2024, according to Chamber of Commerce officials in a Facebook announcement made on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

Officials made public the good news and asked residents to be on the lookout for subscription and advertisement information for the Journal newspaper within the next month.

Feeling “Overjoyed,” Chamber officials asked residents to spread the good news throughout the community and thanked contributor David Owen for restarting Iowa Park’s press.

To learn more, contact the Iowa Park Chamber of Commerce at (940) 592-5441 or visit their Facebook page.