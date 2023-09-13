JACKSBORO (KFDX/KJTL) — The Jacksboro Chief of Police announced his plans to resign from the police department within the coming months.

According to City Manager Michael Smith, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, Chief Scott Haynes handed in an official letter of resignation with a request to end his time in office on January 2, 2024.

Both his resignation and final day were accepted.

Haynes will, however, provide a two-week notice in the event he leaves sooner than that date, Smith said in a release posted to the Jacksboro Police Department Facebook page.

Smith spoke highly of Haynes’ service to the community, citing the significant work he’s put into shaping the police department and protecting the community.

“In my opinion, Chief Haynes has done an incredible job building our Police Department and shaping it into a professional organization,” Smith said in his release.

The City will move forward in selecting a new Chief of Police at the next council meeting, Smith said.