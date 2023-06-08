JACKSBORO (KFDX/KJTL) — A Jacksboro ISD teacher is no longer with the district after an investigation into an improper relationship with a student.

Jacksboro Police Chief Scott Haynes said on April 18, 2023, school administrators were notified of an incident involving an educator and what the chief called an adult student at the high school.

Haynes said the teacher was put on administrative leave, and terminated on April 21. He said an investigation was initiated, and the case remains open. He added, there is no credible information that suggests there was more than one student involved.