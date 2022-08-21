JACKSON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman from Mangum, Oklahoma, was killed in a pin-in wreck on Highway 283 in Jackson County Saturday night.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2015 Nissan Versa was traveling northbound on US 283 over a mile and a half north of Blair at approximately 8:55 p.m. Saturday, August 20. A 2004 Buick Le Sabre was traveling southbound.

The OHP report said the 71-year-old driver of the Buick was driving in the northbound lane for unknown reasons and crashed into the Nissan.

The driver of the Nissan, 82-year-old Doris Kennedy of Mangum, was pinned in the vehicle for around 30 minutes before being freed by the Blair Fire Department using the jaws of life. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Buick was also pinned for around 30 minutes before the Altus Fire Department was able to free her using the jaws of life. She was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Edmond and was reportedly admitted in fair condition.

The cause of the crash is currently being investigated.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more about this incident.