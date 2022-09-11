JACKSON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man from Blair, Oklahoma, was killed Saturday night in a wreck in Jackson County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2018 GMC Sierra was traveling eastbound on County Road 155 about half a mile south and one mile east of Blair at approximately 7:31 p.m. Saturday, September 10.

The Sierra, driven by 43-year-old Jubb J. Frith, departed the roadway to the right for unknown reasons and struck a bridge, causing the truck to go into the embankment.

Frith was transported by Jackson County EMS to Jackson County Memorial Hospital. Medical personnel pronounced him deceased at the hospital.

OHP said seatbelts were not in use in the vehicle.

There were no other vehicles or occupants involved in this wreck.