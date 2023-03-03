TARRANT COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Entering into the the fifth day of the capital murder trial of James Irven Staley, III, for the 2018 death of Wilder McDaniel, we can expect Wilder’s mother, Amber McDaniel, to take the stand possibly as early as Friday, March 3.

This comes a day after hundreds of messages between Staley and McDaniel were read out in open court.

We’ve been going since Monday morning, and now we’re here at the final day of the first week of testimony.

Thursday, just to give you a recap, almost 10,000 messages between Staley and Wilder’s mother, Amber McDaniel, were admitted into evidence, hundreds of which were read in open court.

In those messages, Staley said he wanted to get a cage and a shock caller for Wilder, mentioning multiple times that he wanted to punch Wilder in the face and also said that they needed to get rid of Wilder altogether.

Following that, Amber’s older sister and Wilder’s aunt, Shayla Wakefield, took the stand and gave a testimony through tears about the impact of Wilder’s death on her sister. She said, “Amber died with Wilder that day.”

Now we’ve been told Wilder’s mother, Amber McDaniel, could begin testifying as early as today.