TARRANT COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Monday, March 6, begins day six of the murder trial of James Irven Staley, III, who is accused of killing 2-year-old Wilder McDaniel in 2018.

The sixth day is what many are expecting to be a crucial day for the trial, seeing that the mother of Wilder McDaniel, Amber, is expected to testify.

Last week, we heard from multiple witnesses who were on scene after Wilder McDaniel was discovered lifeless on the floor of Staley’s home in October of 2018, as well as a GoPro video being shown of Staley slapping Wilder while he was sleeping on a couch, causing him to wake up screaming in pain.

That video had a pretty profound emotional impact on many in the court room, including jurors.

Court is expected to begin at 9 a.m. in Fort Worth at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Auxiliary Trial Room A

