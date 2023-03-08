TARRANT COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Day 8 of testimony in the capital murder trial of James Staley, III, will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 8.

Here’s what to expect from the day as a DNA expert remains on the stand, giving the results of the blood samples taken from the fingernails of Wilder, a white shirt and a pillow from Wilder’s crib.

Until then, here’s a recap of Tuesday:

Group messages between Staley, his father and sister showed that they didn’t really have a great relationship. But it’s a choice and use of certain words and messages from Staley to his sister and father after not getting a reply that had several heads turning.

One message read, “I don’t know what’s worse. More me holding my breath and dying from lack of oxygen or actually hearing from you.”

Staley finally got a reply that read “Goodbye James,” to which he replied, “Wow, that was worse than asphyxiating.”

While these messages were sent a few years prior to the incident, the prosecution wanted the jury to hear those choice words he used.

Now, the forensic pathologist who found the cause of death highly suspicious of homicide for two-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel, also took the stand.

While the official cause of his death is undetermined, Dr. Steven Hastings took the stand, stating that during the autopsy, he found roughly eight abrasions on Wilder’s lips, along with several other areas where petechiae, or round spots on the skin that are resulted from bleeding on his eyelids, neck and ears among other places, and says he believes could be from being suffocated or from asphyxiation.

In cross-examination, the defense asked Dr. Hasting how many times the District Attorney’s office has contacted him with new information before the trial, in which he replied three.

That leads the defense to believe his homicide opinion could have been influenced by the D.A.’s office. Hastings says it’s his own medical opinion that Wilder was murdered.

After Hastings, a serology nurse who took samples of evidence turned into her lab for DNA analysis was on the stand.

A shirt with multiple blood stains was shown to the jury. Evidence also includes blood found on Wilder’s left hand fingernails, as well as samples of blood taken from the pillow from his crib.

So far, Amber’s blood has been excluded from the pillow. We have yet to hear about the fingernails and the shirt.

The continued testimony will be live blogged again Wednesday, so stick with Texoma’s Homepage for more.