TARRANT COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Another grueling day of testimony is set to begin with Dr. Suzanne Dakil with Children’s Health still on the stand.

Dr. Dakil played a crucial role in charges being filed in Wilder’s death back in 2020, so her testimony will be coming up a little later, but until then, here’s a recap of Wednesday’s testimony with crime scene reconstructionist Tom Bevel.

Bevel told jurors he believes a u-shaped blood stain on the floor matches a similar u-shaped blood stain on the pillow that was found in Wilder’s crib and says due to multiple stains on the pillow, he believes trauma had to have happened in the crib before Wilder was taken out.

Also, he pointed out what he believes to be a palm print blood stain on the pillow, which he says couldn’t be Wilder’s palm print because he had no blood on his hands.

He said if Wilder injured himself, then climbed out of the crib, there would be blood transfer on the railing of the crib, which was not present.

Also, if Wilder had fallen out of the crib and died due to the injuries inflicted from the fall, then there would be some type of smearing to the blood stain found on the floor where Wilder was discovered.

In the defense’s cross-examination, defense attorney Mark Daniel grilled Bevel and attempted to poke holes in his 15-page report, first pointing out several grammatical mistakes and misspellings.

He also tried to discredit the report by pointing out serious errors and misinterpretations. For example, as he asked questions and showed a photo what Bevel said was bruising on Wilder’s arm, he then asked Bevel if he would be surprised to know the photo was not his arm, but a leg.

Bevel said he did not know it was his arm. Daniel said not only was this missed by Bevel, but also in a peer review of his report.

The prosecution pointed out bruises on a leg could also indicate there was a struggle.

Bevel also previously reported that a dark substance on Staley’s fingernails the day of the incident could be blood, but a week ago he added to his report that the substance could also be salsa because that’s what Staley was eating the night before.

Daniel believes it could be residue from ice cream sandwiches that Staley ate the night prior and not blood..

Day nine is set to begin at 9 a.m. at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center on Thursday, March 9.

Day nine is set to begin at 9 a.m. at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center on Thursday, March 9.