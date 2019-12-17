Players on 2011 World Cup team to open Olympic torch relay

TOKYO (AP) — Members of the Japan soccer team that won the Women’s World Cup in 2011 will be the first to carry the Olympic torch when the relay opens on March 26.
The Japanese portion of the relay is to begin in J-Village in Fukushima prefecture about 250 kilometers (150 miles) north of Tokyo. The area was devastated on March 11, 2011, by an earthquake, tsunami, and the subsequent meltdown of three nuclear reactors.
Organizers did not say which player or players would be the first to carry the torch. The torch will go to all 47 Japanese prefectures.