Quest for Gold: Sisters ‘want everyone to see what karate is’

CHICAGO (WGN RADIO) — On this week’s “Quest for the Gold,” we talk with Cirrus and Skylar Lingl of Carpentersville, Illinois. Cirrus, 21 and Skylar, 19 are hoping not only to reach Olympic glory for themselves but for karate as a whole.
This is karate’s first time in the summer Olympics and they see this as an opportunity to kick the growing sport into the international spotlight.
Other topics include:
- The USWNT has qualified for the 2020 Olympics but still feel they’ve got some work to do.
- Coronavirus concerns continue to grow heading into the Summer Games.
- U.S. Women’s Basketball survives a scare.
CAN’T HEAR THE AUDIO? CLICK HERE TO LISTEN ON WGNRADIO.COM
RELATED STORIES
- Quest For Gold – Episode 28: USA Rhythmic Gymnast Laura Zeng: “I feel like I finally found my groove”
- Quest for Gold – Episode 27: Will Coronavirus impact the 2020 Olympics?
- Quest for Gold – Episode 26: Robbie Hummel on 3×3 Basketball: “I was so done with playing…but this kinda popped up”
- Quest For Gold – Episode 25: Thomas Jaeschke on making the 2020 U.S. men’s volleyball Olympic roster: “I can feel the energy in my body, how bad I want it.”