Tokyo tries to quell fear of Olympic-Paralympic cancellation

1  of  144
Closings & Delays
50 Plus Zone All Family Chiropractic Anchor Christian Academy Archer City ISD Bellevue ISD Benjamin ISD Big Pasture Schools Bowie ISD Browning Electric Bryson ISD Building Blocks Learning Center Burkburnett ISD Champions Clinic Children Come First Day Care Children's Dentristry-WF Chillicothe ISD Christ Academy City View ISD Clarity Direct Care Clay County Courthouse and Annex Community Health Care Center Crowell ISD Dept of Family and Protective Services (CPS) District Court, 30th District Court, 89th Dr. Diane Cooper Duncan Public Schools Electra ISD Electra Medical Clinic Falls-Ride Family Health Center Family Practice Associates First Baptist Church Henrietta - CDC First Baptist Church WF - Offices First Baptist Church WF- Wee School First Presbyterian Church--W.F. Floral Heights United Methodist Church Forestburg ISD Friendly Door - Iowa Park God's Blessings Child Development Center Gold-Burg ISD Graham ISD Grandfield Public Schools Green Door Senior Center Growing Center Daycare Harmony Clinics Harrold ISD Health and Human Services Commission Henrietta ISD Holliday ISD Holliday Senior Center Hospice of Wichita Falls Volunteer Training Class Hospice Wings of Hope Imagination Station Daycare-Electra Interfaith Outreach Services Iowa Park CISD Iowa Park Clinic Iowa Park Pharmacy Jacksboro ISD Kiddie Kottage/Graham Kinderkids Learning Center Knox City-O'Brien CISD Lawton Public Schools Learning Depot Day Care Learning Tree Preschool Maplewood Ambulatory Center Maplewood Eyecare Center Midway ISD Midwestern State University Montague County Courthouse and Annex Montague ISD Munday ISD Neurological Surgery Specialists of North Texas Newcastle ISD Nocona ISD NOCONA MINISTRIES/A HAND UP Nortex Regional Planning Commission North Central Texas College North Texas Rehab Aquatic and Wellness Center Northside ISD Notre Dame Catholic School Olney Family Clinic Olney ISD Olney Rehab and Wellness Center Orthopaedic Assoc. OSTC & The MRI Center OSTC Wellness and Physical Therapy Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Pain Rehabilitation Group of Wichita Falls Park Clinic Pediatric Assoc. Perrin-Whitt ISD Petrolia CISD Petrolia Meals on Wheels Petrolia Senior Center and Meals on Wheels Positive Frame of Mind Counseling Postel Credit Union Prairie Valley ISD Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Service Center Rose St Day treatment Rose St. Clinic Rose Street Mental Health Care Rose Street Spectrum Lawton Rose Street Spectrum Wichita Falls Saint Jo ISD School for Little People Seymour ISD Seymour Road Day School Sheppard Air Force Base Social Security Office--WF Southside Youth Senter Stepping Stone Child Care Terral Public Schools The Bridge Christian school The Kitchen, Red Door, Green Door, Meals On Wheels The Learning Center Preschool Throckmorton ISD Trash Collection Trinity United Methodist Church, WF United Regional Care Plus United Regional Care Plus- Burkburnett United Regional Outpatient Rehab United Regional Physicians Group Vernon College Vernon ISD Waste Connections Trash Service Wichita Christian Wichita County Courthouse Wichita County Offices Wichita Falls City Offices Wichita Falls Country Chapel Wichita Falls Department of Family and Protective Services (CPS) Wichita Falls Health and Human Services Commission Wichita Falls ISD Wichita Falls Meals on Wheels Windthorst ISD Woodson ISD YMCA Bill Bartley Branch YMCA Downtown Branch Wichita Falls YMCA Early Childhood and Youth programs Young County courthouse Young County Public Schools

Tokyo tries to quell fear of Olympic-Paralympic cancellation

Japan 2020

by: STEPHEN WADE

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 11, 2019, file photo, a man walks past the logos of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics and Olympics in Tokyo. Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizers are again trying to squelch fears that that this summer’s games could be postponed or cancelled. Toshiro Muto is the CEO for the games and he went out of his way to say “the Olympics and Paralympics will be held as planned.” (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizers again tried on Thursday to allay fears that the 2020 Games could be postponed or canceled by the fast-spreading virus from China.

Tokyo Olympic CEO Toshiro Muto, who on Wednesday said he was “seriously worried” the virus could disrupt the Olympic and Paralympics, backtracked a day later and was more cautious in a news conference with officials from the International Paralympic Committee.

“In order to avoid any misunderstanding, I would like to say that the Olympic and Paralympic Games will be held as scheduled,” Muto said, adding people need to remain “cool headed.”

Craig Spence, the spokesman for the IPC, was even more direct with the Olympics opening in just under six months — and the Paralympics in just under seven.

“One thing I am noticing at the moment is fear is spreading quicker than the virus, and it is important that we quell that fear,” Spence said.

On Thursday, Japan confirmed 45 cases of the virus but no deaths have been reported. Tokyo Olympic officials said they have established a task force to focus on the virus and have been repeating for a week that the games will go ahead as planned.

Despite the assurances, questions keep coming with organizers saying they are deferring to the World Health Organization for advice.

“We need to put things into perspective, and until the World Health Organization tells us otherwise, we will proceed with business as usual,” Spence said.

The Olympics open on July 24, and the Paralympics follow on Aug. 25. Both events are experiencing record ticket demand, which could begin to shift the longer the virus threat spawns uncertainty. It’s a similar story with hotel demand.

Toshiaki Endo, a vice president of the organizing committee, earlier in the week said organizers “are facing all sorts of problems including coronavirus infections, cyber security and transportation systems.”

Some Olympic and Paralympic qualifying events around the globe have been canceled or postponed by the virus outbreak. Travel restrictions also complicate matters, particularly for China’s large Olympic and Paralympic delegations.

There is also the question of housing 11,000 Olympic athletes safely in the Athletes Village. The number is smaller for the Paralympics, but still in the thousands.

The Olympics have been canceled during wartime, and faced boycotts in 1980 and 1984. The event has grown rapidly in the decades since, driven by multi-billion dollar television contracts and billions more from sponsors.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News