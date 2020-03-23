Breaking News
US Olympian Kate Nye weighs in on virus impacts

Japan 2020

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the 2020 Olympic games put on pause due to coronavirus concerns, athletes across the world have been speaking up on the impacts.

On Monday, U.S. Olympian Kate Nye went to social media, saying those who have secured a spot on the Olympic team should still have those spots when the games are actually held.

Nye sat down for a Skype interview with WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles. She weighs in on the Olympic games and how the health scare has impacted her from a mental health standpoint.

