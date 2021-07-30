USWNT advance to Olympics soccer semifinals on penalties

United States’ players celebrate after defeating Netherlands in a penalty shootout during a women’s quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

TOKYO (KFDX/KJTL) — The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team defeated the Netherlands in the Tokyo Olympics Soccer quarterfinals in a penalty shootout 4-2 after the game was tied after extra time.

The victory was solidified off the boot of veteran forward Megan Rapinoe, the fourth consecutive American to score in the shootout.

Rose Lavelle, Alex Morgan and Christen Press also scored shootout goals.

The hero of the match, however, was U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Maeher, who made several huge saves during regulation, as well as stopping two Dutch penalty kicks in the shootout.

The Netherlands took an early lead in the 18th minute, but goals from Sam Mewis in the 28th minute and Lynn Williams in the 31st minute saw the U.S. turn the tables in the first half.

The Netherlands would respond, tying the game at 2 goals apiece in the 54th minute, a score that would stand through regulation and a 30-minute extra time period.

The Americans now advance to the semifinal match against their North American neighbor Canada on August 2.

The winner of that game will face the winner of Sweden and Australia, the other semifinal match, for the gold medal match of the Tokyo Olympics.