August Jobs Report released Sept. 6

(KFDX/KJTL) — The August jobs report will be released Friday as many retailers begin or continue posting seasonal jobs for the holiday shopping season.

Estimates show U.S. job growth ranging from between 150 thousand to about 175 thousand jobs.

The unemployment rate appears to be holding steady at 3.7%. It has been at or under 4% for 17 months in a row.

Economists are fairly certain there will be another cut in interest rates. The first cut, since the recession in 2008, came in July.

You can read the report here.

